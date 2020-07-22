Man accused of attacking police officer outside Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after he attacked a Miami-Dade police officer outside his home, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to his arrest report, the officer saw Christopher Gabriel Andrade, 27, driving a blue Volkswagen Tiguan at a high rate of speed south on Southwest 147th Avenue from Southwest 42nd Street.

Police said Andrade pulled into the driveway of a home and the officer pulled over behind him.

According to the arrest report, Andrade rolled down his window and yelled, “What the f*** do you want?”

Police said the officer told Andrade that he was being stopped for speeding and asked for his driver’s license and vehicle registration several times, but Andrade refused to provide the documents and became “increasingly aggressive.”

“I ain’t giving you s***!” Andrade yelled as he got out of his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

According to the officer, he told Andrade to lower his voice because he was causing a public disturbance as neighbors had begun to come outside to see what was going on.

Police said Andrade cursed again at the officer and told him he was going inside his home and to come back with a warrant.

The officer then grabbed Andrade’s right wrist in an attempt to take him into custody, but Andrade broke free and began punching the officer throughout his head and face, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Andrade placed the officer in a chokehold with one arm while striking him with the other.

The officer reported that at one point he believed he was going to pass out.

Police said Andrade’s father heard the commotion outside and tried to remove his son’s arm from around the officer’s neck while pleading with him to stop hitting the officer.

Authorities said a backup officer eventually arrived and Andrade had to be stunned twice with a Taser before he was taken into custody.

According to his arrest report, Andrade confessed to detectives at the Hammocks District Station to hitting the officer and putting him in a chokehold.

He also admitted to refusing to provide his driver’s license and vehicle registration to the officer, authorities said.

“Violence towards our police officers who are exercising their duty to keep our community safe, cannot and will not be tolerated,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful that Officer Diaz survived this dangerous attack and expect that the violator will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Andrade faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct.