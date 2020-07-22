Wife of Miami-Dade firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19 makes plea for plasma donations

A South Florida healthcare hero is in need of the public's help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lieutenant Germarlon Broadnax has been fighting to save lives for more than two decades. Now, he's fighting for his own life.

The lieutenant tested positive for COVID-19 and is now at Aventura Hospital.

According to MDFR, he’s been “suffering from persistent pneumonia due to COVID-19. [His] health took a turn for the worse and now he is intubated.”

His family holding onto prayers and each other, now reaching out to the public for help.

Lt. Broadnax's wife of 15 years spoke with Local 10 News' Alex Finnie on Wednesday.

She reiterated the need for a plasma donation from anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 with type O blood. She said her husband was asymptomatic when he tested positive, but last Friday he started having shortness of breath.

That’s when he checked himself into the hospital.

“His condition has not improved. He does need this plasma donation to help him gain the strength he needs to recover,” said Erika Benitez with MDFR. “At this time, we are asking anyone who’s blood type is O Positive and has recovered from COVID, to donate plasma and help save his life. His family, his fellow firefighters are all hoping for the best.”

After seeing Local 10s News’ Janine Stanwood’s report on Lt. Broadnax on Tuesday night, Yona Lunger, CHESED of South Florida Kindness & Caring Foundation put systems in place through One Blood to get him the type O plasma he needs

"He should be able to get the plasma," said Lunger.

His family and fellow firefighters are hoping for the best.