Driver required to renew license in person: ‘It’s pretty much impossible’ during pandemic

MIAMI – The risks of the coronavirus pandemic in South Florida have forced the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to limit services, officials said.

This has been a nightmare for drivers like Rickey Strachan in Broward County and James Damico in Miami-Dade County. Both Strachan and Damico are not allowed to renew their driver’s licenses online. They are required to do so personally.

“It is pretty much impossible,” Strachan said.

Strachan and Damico have made several attempts to do so. Damico said his failed attempts started three months ago. His driver’s license expired in May. He spent hours outside of the DMV and online. He was finally able to get an appointment for July 14. The joy was shortlived.

“They sent me an email on the 13th. I think it was at 7:30 at night — telling me that my appointment was canceled,” Damico said.

A a spokesperson for the DMV wrote in an email the number of available appointments in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties has been reduced. The cancelations were not as a result of a system error. The cancelations were a measure to promote social distancing.

Strachan is having to deal with the consequences of driving with a suspended license after a brief lapse in car insurance coverage. He said the situation is putting him in a “really scary” position.