Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters found on Thursday that a Gulf of Mexico depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna.

The storm’s center is expected to move across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning was extended southward from Port Mansfield in Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande. The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

RELATED STORIES

Tropical Storm Gonzalo could become the first hurricane of the season before it weakens over the Caribbean. And in the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas threatens Hawaii.

Gonzalo was moving west across the Atlantic on Friday morning, and it will affect the Windward Islands on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a hurricane watch, and Tobago and Grenada are under a tropical storm watch.