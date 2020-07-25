South Florida motorcyclists come together Saturday to ride for social justice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dozens of motorcyclists from across South Florida gathered in Miami Gardens Saturday morning for what’s being called a ride for racial justice.

It’s part of a statewide tour organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the same group behind the successful push to restore felons’ voting rights here Florida.

Organizers are expecting close to 200 motorcyclists from more than 20 different clubs to take part in Saturday's event.

Riders began gathering near the Walmart on Northwest 199th Street, near Hard Rock Stadium before leaving at 11 a.m.

Similar rides have already taken place in Orlando and Pensacola, with at least two others scheduled for Ocala and Tampa next month.