Betty Davis talks about her COVID-19 hospitalization and the scary uncertainty of the virus

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 chief certified meteorologist Betty Davis says there have been times during her battle with COVID-19 that she wasn’t sure she would survive it.

In an interview with anchors Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez on Monday’s 5 p.m. newscast, Davis said that she’s starting to feel better after a tough fight with the virus that hospitalized her.

“With COVID it’s very weird. For me, you wake up and you’re thinking, ‘This is it, I’m turning the corner,‘” Davis said. “And then later that night you can barely keep your eyes open. So it’s been just a very odd illness to deal with.”

Davis and Perez are among 10 employees of Local 10 News who were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. Perez and her husband, reporter Roy Ramos, returned to work last week. Ramos also had to visit the hospital at one point during his illness.

Davis spoke about the uncertainty that comes with the novel coronavirus, and how it can affect people so differently.

“When I got the diagnosis, I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” she said. “Initially, I thought I could fight this off at home, and then before you know it you’re in the hospital. And then you’re being told you have to stay in the hospital. You do not know what’s going to happen next with COVID. So for those who get it and are asymptomatic, you are so blessed that you are asymptomatic.

“Because for others, that’s not the case. And I know that there are people who were in that COVID wing with me at the hospital who are probably not with us today. So this is really something serious, and the story is different for each person who deals with it.”

Davis said that Monday has been one of her better days.

“Today has actually been a good day. My energy level has been good, so I’m hoping that is becoming more and more like normal. Still a couple of issues I’m trying to work through, but today has been a good day.”

She also said that the prayers and messages of her viewers have helped her get through some of the tougher times, and that she hopes to get to the point soon where she can return to the weather desk.

“Your prayers are definitely working, and your words of encouragement are just getting me through each and every day.”