Man arrested months after fatal boat crash in the Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man from New York turned himself in to authorities on Sunday, months after a fatal boat crash near Little Palm Island.

According to Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the FWC obtained a warrant for Mark Dominic Passero’s arrest on July 15.

He said the fatal boat crash occurred Feb. 21 in Hawks Channel.

Passero, of Webster, New York, has since been released after posting a $150,000 bond.

According to authorities, Passero was operating a boat on autopilot the afternoon of the crash when he slammed into another boat that was moored to a buoy near Looe Key.

The occupant of that boat was fishing off the stern at the time.

Authorities said Passero’s boat struck the other boat on the starboard stern and ramped over the boat.

Passero sustained minor injuries in the collision, while the other boat operator died, authorities said.

According to Dube, Passero is accused of violating three navigation rules: responsibility, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to operate at a safe speed.

He faces a charge of vessel homicide.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” Dube said.