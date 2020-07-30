Man wearing helmet enters Brickell Key condo, shoots resident, police say

BRICKELL KEY, Fla. – Miami police are looking for a man in a helmet who made his way onto the semi-private island of Brickell Key, entered a condominium and then shot a man multiple times.

Police said that the shooter fired at the man as the resident stood in his own doorway inside the Isola Condominium at 770 Claughton Island Dr. Witnesses said it sounded like five or six shots were fired.

It began sometime after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, armed with a handgun, took the elevator and went to an apartment on the 15th floor.

“He was greeted by the owner/resident of one of the apartments inside and that’s when the shooter began firing at the resident in the doorway. The man left, went down the elevator, and took off,” Kenia Fallat, city of Miami Police, said.

Miami police responded to the scene at 1:50 p.m. A resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said he heard gunfire, then moments later he saw the gunman on his way out. The one distinctive feature was that the man was wearing a white motorcycle helmet with “some stripes on it.”

Police said that the suspect fled in a newer model blue SUV. He is described as a white male, slim build, and possibly in his 20s. Detectives are on the scene trying to find out whether the two men knew each other. The victim was shot multiple times in the stomach.

They are looking at surveillance video from the condominium complex and the surrounding areas.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.