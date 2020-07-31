Boaters prep ’just in case’ Hurricane Isaias impacts Broward

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard warned Port Key West, Port of Miami and Port Everglades to expect threatening winds with Hurricane Isaias.

The warning applies to both commercial and recreational vessels. The Coast Guard issued a “Port Condition Yankee,” for Port Everglades to limit vessel movement.

Broward County is under a tropical storm warning on Friday. At the Dania Beach Marina, where the Category 1 hurricane won’t have as much of an impact, boaters were securing lines.

“Got a little storm coming in. Probably gonna be nothing, but you know, you’ve got to take precautions,” Eddie Levitas said.

Drawbridges will be locked in the down position starting Friday night. This affects the bridges along the New River at Southeast Third Avenue, Andrews Avenue, and Southwest Fourth and Seventh Avenues.

The storm has already caused some damage in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and storm surge in Exuma, Bahamas.

