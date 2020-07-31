Key West couple arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple infected with the coronavirus are expressing exasperation after they were put in jail for apparently violating orders to wear masks and self-quarantine.

Arrests over masks and quarantines have been rare.

The couple was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after authorities went to their home in Key West to arrest them on a warrant, accusing them of violating a quarantine order issued by the Florida Department of Health.

The pair posted bail Thursday and returned to their home.

The 24-year-old man, identified as Jose Antonio Freire Interian, said he had taken his dog out Thursday afternoon.

Hours later, officers arrived to take him and his wife, Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, 26, to the Monroe County Jail.