Thief burglarizes dozens of vehicles in Coral Springs neighborhood

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Residents of one Coral Springs community were outraged when they awoke Friday to find that their vehicles had been burglarized.

Home surveillance video shows a man in a white shirt and backpack approaching a car.

He checks the door, which was unlocked, and ransacks the vehicle.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they believe the same man targeted other homes in the area off Northwest 113th Terrace.

“There’s about 25 to 30 that we know of right now. He went all the way around the block and circled around,” one resident, Leif Herman, said.

Herman’s wife’s Infiniti was one of the vehicles that was hit. He said the man took some cash and tools.

“I know times are tough, but thank God, thank God we’re smart enough not to leave valuables in the vehicle,” he said.

Neighbors said the thief specifically targeted vehicles that had been left unlocked.

Units with the Coral Springs Police Department went door to door Friday morning to speak with possible victims.

“You gotta lock your door and don’t be a victim,” Herman warned.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.