1 killed in double shooting at Pompano Beach hotel

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed and another man was injured Monday morning in a shooting at a hotel in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting unfolded around 5:45 a.m. on the second floor of the Travelodge in the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Deputies arrived at the hotel to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman staying at the hotel told Local 10 News that the shooting occurred after the men got into a fight.

“The lady with the pink on there heard them arguing and stuff. She had no idea that they had got shot, and then they shot the window out,” Dorothy Gilmore said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where one later died.

No other details have been released by authorities.

The shooting remains under investigation.