Are you Space Curious? Submit your intergalactic questions here

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) used a digital camera to capture several hundred photographs of the aurora australis, or “southern lights,” while passing over the Indian Ocean on September 17, 2011. (Image credit: NASA)

Just last year, for the first time in nine years, American astronauts launched from Florida’s Space Coast.

In the years since the space shuttle program ended in 2011, forever reshaping the U.S. space industry, private companies have stepped in to fill the gap in human spaceflight from U.S. soil.

Ever since the historic launch of two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, by SpaceX, we want to hear from our viewers, listeners and readers.

What do you want to know about spaceflight and planetary exploration in the era of a new space industry? Space exploration is fueled by the need to answer questions about the great unknown. There’s no need to have a background in physics or a degree in engineering; this is open for the space curious to the space obsessed.

Space reporter Emilee Speck will answer your intergalactic questions with help from astronauts, scientists and engineers.

Submit your space-related questions in the form below or directly here. Your questions could be featured on Space Curious, a podcast from Graham Media Group and ClickOrlando.com.

