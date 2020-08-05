Miami police looking for leads following shooting

MIAMI – Miami police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying someone who open fired at a man last month outside his home.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. July 19 in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 61st Street.

According to police, the victim told detectives he was inside his house when his girlfriend called him and said she was waiting for him outside.

The woman told her boyfriend that there was a man driving suspiciously up and down the street before he parked his SUV at the corner of the intersection.

The victim stepped outside his home, at which time shots were fired at him.

Police said the victim returned fire.

No one was injured in the shootout.

Police described the gunman only as a black male believed to be between the ages of 19 and 20.

Authorities said he was possibly driving a blue, newer-model Toyota 4-Runner or Highlander.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at 305-603-6940. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.