17-year-old carjacker nabbed at MIA before she boards flight using someone else’s name, BSO says

MIAMI, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl, attempting to fly out of town under someone else’s name, was about to board a flight at Miami International Airport before detectives arrested her Wednesday for a carjacking that happened in July.

The juvenile’s name was not released by Broward Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance video released from the carjacking and a subsequent restaurant surveillance video helped investigators get tips from the public through Broward Crime Stoppers.

The video from July 7 shows a car driving up to a parking lot at a self-parking facility at 5:46 a.m. near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A car pulls into the lot and the carjacker gets out. She then walks up to a white car with black stripes, opens the driver’s side door and approaches a man in the passenger’s seat, telling him to get out while pointing a gun at him.

Detectives said she stole the car with items inside belonging to the victim and his friend. An hour later, surveillance video from a Dania Beach IHOP Restaurant shows the teenager, who is a passenger in a Ford Mustang, getting out of that car and entering the restaurant wearing an Unleash the Madness t-shirt. Detectives determined that the girl seen in the restaurant surveillance using credit cards, which were later identified as belonging to the victims, was the carjacker.

BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit made the arrest at MIA and the female was booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center on charges of armed carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Robbery detectives said she confessed to the crime.