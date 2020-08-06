Man arrested in connection with slaying at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of killing another man over the weekend at a hotel in Dania Beach.

Alphonso Washington, 59, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and violating the terms of his probation.

According to BSO, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were called to the Rodeway Inn and Suites at 2440 State Road 84 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man lying on the bathroom floor inside one of the hotel rooms.

Deputies said the man had multiple lacerations on his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified Washington as the suspect in the case and arrested him at the hotel on Wednesday.

Authorities did not disclose what led them to determine Washington’s alleged involvement.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, per Marsy’s Law.