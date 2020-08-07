Lauderhill man missing for 10 days suffers from dementia

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A wife of 35 years is in tears as another day passes and the search continues for her missing husband.

Billie Spells, 85, was last seen at his Lauderhill home, off NW 1st Court and 34th Avenue, on July 27. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.

“I want him home so bad,” Frankie Spells said. “He means so much to me. He is my heart. He has done so much for me and my children.”

Lauderhill police said that despite him being elderly and having dementia, he may be disoriented from not taking his medication for so many days.

They were canvassing the neighborhood and passing out flyers hoping that someone recognizes the man. He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall with gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with blue jeans.

Police said he doesn’t have any identification with him. Spells was not carrying cash or credit cards and didn’t have a cell phone, so police said they aren’t able to trace him that way.

Frankie Spells is pleading with the community to bring her husband safely home.

“Please pray that my husband will return home. Please help me in Jesus’ name,” she said.

The family said that Spells is known to frequent the Dillard and Sunland park areas of Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Lauderhill police at (954) 497-7000.