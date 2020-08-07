86ºF

Missing man found — thanks to Local 10 viewer

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man who had been missing for a week and a half has been located and reunited with his family.

A Local 10 viewer spotted Billie Spells, 85, recognized him from our story and called police.

Spells had last been seen at his Lauderhill home, off NW 1st Court and 34th Avenue, on July 27. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.

“I want him home so bad,” his wife of 35 years Frankie Spells told Local 10 News. “He means so much to me. He is my heart. He has done so much for me and my children.”

Lauderhill police had been canvassing the neighborhood and passing out flyers hoping that someone would recognize Spells.

