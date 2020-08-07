Missing man found — thanks to Local 10 viewer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man who had been missing for a week and a half has been located and reunited with his family.

A Local 10 viewer spotted Billie Spells, 85, recognized him from our story and called police.

Spells had last been seen at his Lauderhill home, off NW 1st Court and 34th Avenue, on July 27. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication.

The Lauderhill Police Department expresses their sincere gratitude to the public for helping reunite Billie with his family @WPLGLocal10 Thank you! https://t.co/PAtkHigxd3 pic.twitter.com/SOnHb7Oyhc — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) August 7, 2020

“I want him home so bad,” his wife of 35 years Frankie Spells told Local 10 News. “He means so much to me. He is my heart. He has done so much for me and my children.”

Lauderhill police had been canvassing the neighborhood and passing out flyers hoping that someone would recognize Spells.