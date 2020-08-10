NFL player clears $200,000 bill after arrest at MIA over alleged bad check in las Vegas

MIAMI – NFL free-agent cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was arrested Friday at Miami International Airport over a Feb. 11 fugitive warrant.

Munnerlyn, 32, formerly of the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, was facing a charge of fraud-insufficient-fund checks related to casino credit in Las Vegas.

The warrant was cleared on Monday after Munnerlyn wired $200,000 to The Cosmopolitan in Vegas, according to an employee at the Farrell, Patel, Jomarron & Lopez.

According to the arrest form, Munnerlyn lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

RELATED LINKS: