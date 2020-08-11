School board to vote on Runcie’s back-to-school plan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members are participating in virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss Superintendent Robert W. Runcie’s back-to-school plan.

Runcie presented the district’s final plan to the school board for approval on Tuesday morning. The plan describes what distance learning will be like starting Aug. 19, and it outlines the path to a return to physical classrooms. The board will reassess the situation on Oct. 1.

HELP FOR LOW-INCOME FAMILIES

The district continues to work with AT&T and Comcast to help ensure access to $5 and $10 per month broadband internet services.

The district has distributed more than 100,000 laptops and has 20,000 more for students and teachers in need.