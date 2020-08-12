BSO looking for tattooed burglar who stole loaded handguns from unlocked car

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A tattooed burglar is now considered armed and potentially dangerous by Broward Sheriff’s Office after stealing two loaded handguns from a vehicle at an Oakland Park apartment complex.

It appears the thief didn’t know the car had guns inside, but happened upon the find. Surveillance video from the apartment complex in the 100 block of Lake Emerald Drive captured the thief walking through the parking lot and trying to open car doors.

He took loaded guns from inside one vehicle, then stole money from another car. Detectives believe the crimes occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Detectives said the burglar has a distinctive, triangular tattoo on the back of his neck as well as a large tattoo covering much of the lower part of his left arm.

They believe he was driving an older model, silver Dodge Charger.

Detectives are reminding people to lock their car doors, remove valuables from cars and never leave guns in a vehicle or unsecured.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the burglar’s identity is asked to call Oakland Park District Detective Joshua Kessler at (954) 202-3117. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.