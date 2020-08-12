Davie police investigating after 2 people killed in rollover crash

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police responded to a rollover crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night.

It happened on Griffin Road, just east of University Drive.

Investigators said the driver and passenger of a Toyota Scion have died.

They were making a U-turn onto the westbound lanes when they collided with a Ford Mustang.

The driver in the Mustang was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said he’s being investigated for possible speeding and whether he was under the influence.