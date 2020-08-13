BSO searching for clues in homeless man’s murder near Pompano Beach Burger King

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old homeless man was found shot near a Pompano Beach Burger King and 7-11 store Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:39 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received to the call of a shooting that happened between the Burger King and 7-11 on North Federal Highway. Another call was received at approximately 9:41 p.m. in reference to the shooting at 14 North Federal Highway.

When BSO deputies arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Joseph Surace, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Surace to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as being homeless.

BSO canine also assisted in searching for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at (954) 321-4278 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-(8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.