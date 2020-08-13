Broward mayor says area mayors want to help restauranteurs stay open longer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness said most mayors want to allow restaurants to stay open later to help business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holness hosted a conference with about 20 mayors in Broward County on Thursday. He said the mayors’ request is going to be discussed and considered.

If approved, restauranteurs would be able to welcome their last customers at about 9 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Holness also said the current hospital capacity is a reflection of the effectiveness of the current measures in Broward County.

THE NEWS CONFERENCE