MIAMI – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that the Abdallah Candies is recalling Lund’s and Byerly’s 16 oz. sea salt caramels with code AC31 on the bottom of the box.

The boxes contain sea salt almond caramels instead of sea salt caramels, which could be life-threatening for people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds.

The code AC31 is found on the outside packaging on the bottom side of the boxes.

