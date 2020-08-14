Miami-Dade woman claims $805,000 prize just before her 40th birthday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Miami-Dade County claimed her $805,000 lottery winnings while she is getting ready to celebrate her 40th birthday on Friday.

Ana Ulloa Figueroa bought her $1 million-winning 50X Scratch-Off game ticket at the RD Supermarket, 7403 SW 24 St., near Miami-Dade’s Westchester area.

She chose to take her cash in one lump sum instead of spreading out the payments over a number of years through annuities. According to Investopedia, most lottery winners opt for a lump sum payment.

