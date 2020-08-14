Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Pasco County

HOLIDAY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 6-year-old Solidad Padilla, who is from Holiday, Florida.

According to authorities, Solidad may be in the company of Ashley Norsworthy, 39, also of Holiday, and the duo may be traveling together in a gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 with Florida tag 846LFD.

Police said Solidad has been missing since Wednesday.

Authorities did not disclose the relationship between the girl and Norsworthy or why the woman may have taken the girl.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488 or 911.