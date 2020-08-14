Mosquito-borne illness alert: West Nile Virus cases increase to 28 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health announced the West Nile virus infections in Miami-Dade County this year have increased to 28.

Two new West Nile virus infections in Miami-Dade County caused the public health officials to warn residents on Thursday to take preventive measures. This year’s first case in Miami-Dade was reported in May.

According to FDOH, about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain, and fatigue and less than 1% of infected people develop a fatal, illness.

Here is a list of FDOH tips to prevent the spread of the West Nile virus: