Deputies kill armed suspect after responding to domestic disturbance in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A deputy-involved shooting that killed an armed suspect Friday night is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities released the identity of the suspect on Saturday, with additional details about the incident.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Dania Beach on Friday night.

The victim in that case told deputies that her boyfriend, Joshua Gay, had retrieved a gun from her safe after the two had been involved in a physical altercation, according to BSO.

Upon learning that information, deputies set up a perimeter and utilized both aerial and canine units.

About 90 minutes later and not very far away, deputies said they received a call regarding gunfire and with overhead units already in place, the suspect was located.

According to deputies, the deadly shooting was a result of their attempts "to apprehend the armed male."

Gay was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, but his identity was not released.