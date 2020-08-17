Coronavirus: Florida adds 2,678 cases of COVID-19, fewest in over two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 87 more residents’ deaths. It’s the fewest new cases announced by the state since June 15, when Florida added 1,758.
The state is now up to 576,094 confirmed cases and 9,539 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health, which released its data more than three hours later than usual Monday.
At least 135 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.
The new deaths announced Monday include 33 in Broward County and 24 in Miami-Dade. Palm Beach and Monroe counties did not report any additional fatalities.
Florida has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past few weeks. For five straight days, the statewide positivity has been below the 10% threshold that the state wants to be under. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 8.72% with the two-week average at 9.17%. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)
The state did receive its fewest test results in several weeks on Sunday, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 719 to 146,026. The county has 2,081 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 379 to 66,826. The county’s death toll is now at 1,013.
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 145 to 39,274, with the death toll at 992.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,643 cases and 13 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 34,194 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.2 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.53% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
Positivity statewide has been between 7.69% and 11.9% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
- 8/6 – 14.5%
- 8/7 – 13.4%
- 8/8 – 12.2%
- 8/9 – 10.8%
- 8/10 – 13.6%
- 8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)
- 8/12 – 12.8%
- 8/13 – 10.9%
- 8/14 – 10.7%
- 8/15 – 10.3%
- 8/16 – 12.3%
BROWARD
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.3%
- 8/6 – 9.7%
- 8/7 – 9.7%
- 8/8 – 8.7%
- 8/9 – 9.4%
- 8/10 – 9.9%
- 8/11 – 8.6%
- 8/12 – 9.0%
- 8/13 – 7.5%
- 8/14 – 7.1%
- 8/15 – 8.3%
- 8/16 – 9.2%
Tracking the records
Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11
Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on July 12 (included a historical data submission)
Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.4 million confirmed cases, with over 170,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.8 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 21.7 million. There have been more than 775,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 13.6 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Monday: 2,678
- Sunday: 3,779
- Saturday: 6,532
- Friday: 6,148
- Thursday: 6,236
- Wednesday: 8,109
- Tuesday: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
