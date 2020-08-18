Boat parade canceled because of coronavirus concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The annual Winterfest Boat Parade has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns for spectators and participants, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 2020 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade had been scheduled for Dec. 12.

“Our team, partners and community supporters were very hopeful for the traditional holiday boat parade to continue in December,” Lisa Scott-Founds, President and CEO of Winterfest, Inc., said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but we are being proactive and socially responsible for the health and safety of our community. That is our top priority.”

The popular Fort Lauderdale holiday event will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. The first one took place in December 1971.