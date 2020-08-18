Cash, stash of weapons seized by authorities on private jet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested over the weekend after federal authorities confiscated cash and numerous weapons from a Learjet in South Florida, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents from the Fort Lauderdale Marine Unit were alerted of an aircraft movement related to an ongoing investigation on Saturday night.

Officials from CBP, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Aviation Administration detained the plane that was heading to St. Vincent and inspected the jet.

According to CBP officials, authorities seized 18 assault/bolt action rifles with optics, six shotguns, 58 semi-automatic pistols, $20,312 in U.S. currency and $2,618.53 in endorsed checks.

Weapons seized on private plane in South Florida on Aug. 15, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

No other details about the case have been publicly released.

“AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of 284,825 pounds of cocaine, 101,874 pounds of marijuana, 51,058 pounds of methamphetamine, 935 weapons and $34.1 million,” in fiscal year 2019, according to a news release from CBP.

In the same time frame, AMO agents have made 1,575 arrests.