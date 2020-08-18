Family wants answers after officer responding to noise complaint opens fire on their dog

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family is demanding answers after they say a police officer shot their beloved pet.

The chaotic scene was caught on camera.

The dog is an 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd named Luna, who is now recovering from a bullet wound.

"The bullet went straight through her bones," said dog owner Boris Fernandez. "We're waiting to see what the orthopedic surgeon is going to say."

Fernandez showed Local 10 News the bloody scene; the backyard where it happened.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Fernandez was celebrating his birthday with family members, karaoke and all, when Miami-Dade police were called out for a noise complaint.

An officer walks to the backyard to make contact with the homeowners, and things quickly escalated when Luna walked up.

The video shows the dog run away after the shot is fired with children just feet away.

Police officers flooded the area and the dog was rushed to the vat.

Fortunately, Luna survived that injury but the family said it will be a very long road to recovery

The family said Miami-Dade police have yet to talk about what happened.

They are also angry other measures weren’t taken, as now their 11-year-old son is shaken up by the shooting.