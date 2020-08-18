90ºF

Local News

Improved commenting experience now on Local10.com 

Speed, design improvements to the site’s community conversation forums

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Monroe County (Florida)
You'll notice an improved commenting platform at the bottom of Local10.com's articles.
You'll notice an improved commenting platform at the bottom of Local10.com's articles. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local10.com’s popular conversation tools are getting a refresh.

Starting today, readers will find a cleaner design, improved mobile experience and new features to make it easier than ever to participate in the online community. The upgrade to our commenting platform at the bottom of articles also gives site moderators new tools to encourage thoughtful, productive discussions around local news.

New features include:

  • “Trending” conversations to highlight active discussions.
  • A new mobile-friendly design to make it easier to contribute from phones
  • Faster loading times
  • The option to “follow” conversations on stories important to you
  • “Editor’s Pick” comments highlighting top contributions
  • Moderation upgrades to create safe, engaging spaces for thoughtful discussion

Local10.com values contributions from its audience to analyze and discuss issues of the day.

Questions about commenting? Contact me at dselig@wplg.com.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: