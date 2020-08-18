Improved commenting experience now on Local10.com 

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local10.com’s popular conversation tools are getting a refresh.

Starting today, readers will find a cleaner design, improved mobile experience and new features to make it easier than ever to participate in the online community. The upgrade to our commenting platform at the bottom of articles also gives site moderators new tools to encourage thoughtful, productive discussions around local news.

New features include:

“Trending” conversations to highlight active discussions.

A new mobile-friendly design to make it easier to contribute from phones

Faster loading times

The option to “follow” conversations on stories important to you

“Editor’s Pick” comments highlighting top contributions

Moderation upgrades to create safe, engaging spaces for thoughtful discussion

Local10.com values contributions from its audience to analyze and discuss issues of the day.

Questions about commenting? Contact me at dselig@wplg.com.