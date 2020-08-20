89ºF

3-year-old girl reunited with mother after being found alone in Miramar

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miramar, Broward County
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning after she walked out of her home in Miramar, authorities said.

According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues, the mother’s boyfriend forgot to lock the front door when he left for work in the morning and the mother was still sleeping.

The mother awakened and ran out of the home when she didn’t see her daughter in their home in the 9000 block of Southwest 18th Street.

Rues said the mother spotted the police vehicles and she was reunited with her daughter.

The girl was not injured during the ordeal, Rues said.

