Lightning sparks devastating house fire in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Moises De Paz said he heard a lightning strike and felt his home shake on Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade County. A fire ignited and spread rapidly through the home.

De Paz, 82, and his family were able to get away just before the roof started caving and the flames shoot up towards the sky. He said he and his wife had lived at the home for about 30 years.

“The flames spread so quickly that there wasn’t time for anything,” De Paz said in Spanish.

Flames destroy home on Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade County. (Local 10 News Share)

Miami-Dade firefighters responded to control the flames, as the smoke could be seen for miles. Video shows the home was so damaged it looked like a bomb went off inside.

“We were not able to make an effective stop on the interior so we had to change to a defensive attack,” Chief Todd Easley said.

A fire destroyed a home on Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade County. (Local 10 News)

De Paz said he was forced to leave everything he owned behind in Cuba when he moved to Miami. After losing everything he owned again in the fire, he said he was grateful to be alive and to have his family.

“We will be fine,” De Paz said.

A fire destroyed a home on Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade County. (Local 10 News)

