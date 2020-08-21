81ºF

Missing child alert: Jaxcen, 3, is wearing ‘Moma Boy’ T-shirt

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Three-year-old Jaxcen was last seen wearing black and white Converse, gray shorts and a 'Moma Boy' T-shirt.
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert on Thursday night, as Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies search for a 3-year-old boy.

Deputies believe Peter Rodriguez abducted his son Jaxcen on Thursday morning, and he is driving a tan 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with Florida tag NLGV96.

Deputies believe Peter Rodriguez abducted his son Jaxcen on Thursday.
Jaxcen was wearing gray shorts, a black shirt with a “Moma Boy” logo and black and white Converse sneakers.

FDLE officers and Pasco deputies are asking anyone with information about Jaxcen’s whereabouts to call 727-847-8102 or 1-888-346-5774.

