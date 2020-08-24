Local 10’s Betty Davis returns to work after battling coronavirus

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 chief certified meteorologist Betty Davis returned to work Monday after battling COVID-19, and she says she is happy to be “getting back to doing the job that I love.”

“I’m feeling OK today,” Davis said. “It really is one of those day to day things. I feel good today. There are moments where I don’t feel so good, but ultimately I’m a lot better than I was certainly at the beginning of all this.”

Davis was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of July.

While she doesn’t feel 100% at the moment, she said she is thankful to be here and to reconnect with her colleagues and Local 10 viewers – many of whom have reached out to the station during her absence to wish Betty well.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Betty said.