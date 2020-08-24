88ºF

Local News

Local 10’s Betty Davis returns to work after battling coronavirus

Tags: coronavirus

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 chief certified meteorologist Betty Davis returned to work Monday after battling COVID-19, and she says she is happy to be “getting back to doing the job that I love.”

“I’m feeling OK today,” Davis said. “It really is one of those day to day things. I feel good today. There are moments where I don’t feel so good, but ultimately I’m a lot better than I was certainly at the beginning of all this.”

Davis was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of July.

While she doesn’t feel 100% at the moment, she said she is thankful to be here and to reconnect with her colleagues and Local 10 viewers – many of whom have reached out to the station during her absence to wish Betty well.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Betty said.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.