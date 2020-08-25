Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with two hit-and-run crashes in Miami that left one person dead and two others injured.

Dalton Alfonso McKenzie, of Miami, faces numerous charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and vehicular homicide.

According to his arrest report, McKenzie was driving a stolen Ford Mustang the night of May 5 when he crashed into a Subaru that was heading west on Northwest 36th Street near North Miami Avenue.

Miami police said one person who was inside the Subaru was ejected from the car.

Police said McKenzie continued driving and crashed into two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

Police said he then abandoned the car and ran away.

The victim who was a passenger in the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to his arrest report, a DNA sample taken from the airbag of the Mustang came back to McKenzie.

When confronted by detectives about the DNA sample, McKenzie invoked his right to remain silent, the report stated.