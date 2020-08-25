Parkland school shooter’s attorney says defense will not be ready for trial by end of year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A virtual court hearing was held Tuesday for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz waived his appearance, but the prosecutor and Cruz’s public defender spoke with the judge about the case’s progress.

When the defense was asked if they would be ready to go to trial in November if jurors will be allowed back into the courthouse, the answer was no.

The defense attorney cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines during the pandemic as the reason, saying she is unable to meet with her client face-to-face as visitors are not allowed in the jail, and therefore has not had any meaningful contact with her client.

Cruz was not in the virtual hearing Tuesday nor will he be present at the next status hearing in September.

He remains in jail awaiting trial for the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 people.