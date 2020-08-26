Witness captures video of suspected vigilante attack at Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. – Illinois police arrested a 17-year-old Wednesday after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said the suspect — a 17 year old, whose name was not released because he is under 18 — was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

One witness captured video of the suspect being chased down a street after he had shot 1 person. He trips and falls, then keeps shooting.

2 people were killed and 1 injured.

Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

“I just killed somebody,” he could be heard saying at one point Tuesday night.

The gunfire erupted just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.