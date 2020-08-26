Medley police officer drowns in pond behind Davie home

MEDLEY, Fla. – The Town of Medley Police Department is mourning one of their own after an officer drowned in a pond behind a home in Davie over the weekend.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our own, Officer Dan Garcia, who proudly served our community with integrity, honor, and commitment,” the Police Department posted on Twitter. “We lost an amazing person, who impacted the lives of many. We ask that you keep the family, friends and officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Davie police Lt. Mark Leone confirmed in a news release Tuesday that Garcia was at a family gathering Sunday when he decided to go for a swim in a small pond behind the home.

Leone said the officer went under water and did not surface.

A relative tried to save him but was unsuccessful.

Leone said Davie police officers responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. and police divers retrieved Garcia from the water.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leone said Garcia’s death is being investigated as an accidental death due to drowning.

“The Davie Police Department extends our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Officer Dan Garcia and the Town of Medley Police Department for their loss,” he said.