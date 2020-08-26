WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade leaders hold news conference on 2020 Census

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Commissioner and Census Liaison Esteban "Steve" Bovo, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and several other local mayors are holding a news conference Wednesday morning regarding the 2020 Census.

Counting efforts for the Census will be ending on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously announced by the U.S. Census Bureau due to the bureau’s plans to accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts.

According to local officials, Miami-Dade County currently has a self-response rate of 59.4 percent.

"By responding to the 2020 Census, residents can impact funding for health care facilities like the Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade County," Bovo said. "Our community is at risk of losing millions of dollars in funding if our residents do not complete the Census. I am happy to be joined by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey, City of North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and other municipal mayors whose cities also have a low self-response rate. Our community needs to respond to the census for our heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 -- doctors, nurses, and health professionals."

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Hospital.