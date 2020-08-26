Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Miami.

According to police, a person was hit by a car and killed on Northeast 79th Street, just east of US-1.

The driver of the car never stopped, police said.

Authorities are now searching for that driver.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on 79th Street were closed at the intersection for US-1 due to the accident.

Police have yet to release a description of the vehicle from the crash, or if they have any information on who the driver may be.