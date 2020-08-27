Small plane lands upside down in the Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing early Thursday afternoon in the Everglades, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. as the plane was on its roof.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in an email to Local 10 News that the plane landed in a field about 10 miles west of Hollywood at 12:45 p.m.

She said two people were on board the plane.

According to Greg Meyer, of the Broward County Aviation Department, the plane is based at North Perry Airport. Records list the registered owner as Delaware Trust Company Trustee.

Meyer said both people on board the plane were uninjured.

The FAA is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.