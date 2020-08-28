Miami-Dade opens indoor dining and casinos Monday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade residents will be able to go back to dining inside at restaurants and gambling at casinos on Monday.

County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed a new emergency order Friday that allows for indoor dining and the reopening of casinos — both with limited capacity.

Gimenez had hinted earlier this week that these relaxed measures were coming as coronavirus numbers trend in an encouraging direction.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate their dining rooms at 50% capacity with no more than six people at a table. People must adhere to other safety measures and wear masks when not eating or drinking. Restaurants are also “required to run their HVAC systems with the fans on while people are in the establishment,” the county says. “In addition, doors must be propped open and windows must also be open to maximize the circulation of fresh air.”

Indoor dining was curtailed in Miami-Dade in early July amid a spike of COVID-19 infections.

Casinos, which also closed in early July after initially reopening, will have to go back to following the rules that were in effect back then, plus food and drinks can only be consumed in specific areas designated for eating. Food and beverages won’t be allowed at gaming tables and slot machines.

The casino shutdown had not affected tribal-owned casinos.

Miami-Dade County has had more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other county in Florida but has recently gotten its positivity rate under 10%.

Positivity from Thursday’s tests was at 7.65%, and the county has a 7-day positivity rate of 8.2% and a 14-day positivity of 9.3%, according to Friday’s data from the state health department.

See the full emergency order below: