MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after he was shot in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Northwest 62nd Street.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was shot once in the groin area.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.