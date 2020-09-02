87ºF

4 injured in Dania Beach crash involving BSO patrol car, Broward County Transit bus

Deputy had to be extricated from vehicle, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

BSO patrol car involved in Dania Beach crash.
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and three others were taken to a hospital Monday night after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the 800 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, a marked BSO patrol car, a green Honda and a Broward County Transit bus were involved in the crash.

Broward County Transit bus involved in Dania Beach crash.
St. Louis said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and the deputy had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, the bus driver and a sole passenger on board the bus were also transported to the hospital.

The extent of everyone’s injuries has not been released.

Authorities are investigating to determine who was at fault in the collision.

