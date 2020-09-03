Caught on camera: Illegal dumping comes with big fine for truck owner

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A dump truck owner is out $5,500 after a driver was caught on hidden camera illegally dumping roofing debris in Miami-Dade County.

It happened in the C-9 Basin of northwestern Miami-Dade, county officials say. Investigators said the company’s name was identifiable on the truck, leading to the fine.

“This was an expensive lesson that illegal dumping will not be tolerated here in Miami-Dade County,” Michael Fernandez, director of the Department of Solid Waste Management, said in a statement. “If you are caught you will be fined, and you may even go to jail.”

The violating company received two citations of $2,500 each for the illegal dumping, plus an additional $500 citation for hauling waste without a permit.

Fernandez said the company was also made to clean up the area.

Miami-Dade residents who witness an illegal dumping incident in progress are urged to call 911, or call 311 if a case of illegal dumping has already happened.

For more information: miamidade.gov/illegaldumping.