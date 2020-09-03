1 year old dies, found in water, after being ejected from vehicle in I-75 crash

WEST BROWARD, Fla. – UPDATE: The 1-year-old boy who was ejected after a pick-up truck overturned on I-75 has been found dead.

The child was located by a diver in water nearby where the crash occurred. A car seat was located near the wreckage.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 28 and a preliminary investigation by Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash was a tire blowout on the Nissan Frontier mid-size pick up, but the investigation into the cause of the crash is still in the early stages, FHP said.

Broward County Fire Rescue transported 3 children and 3 adults from the scene. 7 people including the baby were reportedly in the Nissan Frontier mid-size pick up at the time of the crash.

Around 5:45 p.m., the search and rescue mission was deemed a recovery mission. With each hour that passed, it was less likely that the baby would be found alive, according to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.

As the frantic search for the boy was underway in the first hour, Chief Michael Kane of the Broward Sheriff’s Office said: “We have a small window of opportunity to locate this child. It’s a race against time.”

The vehicle went off the road as it was traveling on the eastbound lanes of I-75, then overturned in a grassy area off the embankment and near a canal, which made the search difficult because of the terrain.

The eastbound lanes of I-75 remain shut down in that area and Kane said they will be closed for some time while the investigation continues.

Davie Police Department assisted in the recovery mission along with Broward Sheriff’s Office.

As many as 50 firefighters were on scene combing the area. Also, K9 units were called in.

Florida Highway Patrol continues the investigation into the crash.